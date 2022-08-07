Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 56.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,571,000 after buying an additional 177,064 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,303,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 46,410 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

