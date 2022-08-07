The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,393 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Kroger worth $21,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Kroger by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Kroger by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 241,498 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.