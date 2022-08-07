Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 28,165 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $24,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after buying an additional 746,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after buying an additional 543,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after buying an additional 143,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,369,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.