Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 16.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 81,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,061,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,662,000 after acquiring an additional 37,356 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 149.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.4% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 27,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.36. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.