Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.34 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 31,702 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $23,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,179,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,704 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER opened at $32.01 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

