Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $679,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $287.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.72. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

