Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 1,106 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in HSBC by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $38.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 590 ($7.23) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 624 ($7.65) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

