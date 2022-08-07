Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,832 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $22,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $133.14 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

