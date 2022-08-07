Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Ventas worth $23,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 15.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Down 3.8 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 979.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,600.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.