Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 40,465 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,465 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $21,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $6,959,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $1,129,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 430,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 162,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.93.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

