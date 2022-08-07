Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.83.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

