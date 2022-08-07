Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.08 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,678 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $23,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,827. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.