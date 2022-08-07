Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 19,617 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $28,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,477.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 999,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after acquiring an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,951,000 after acquiring an additional 519,399 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $99.46 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.