Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 51,506 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,506 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Exelon worth $26,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXC opened at $44.77 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

