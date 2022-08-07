Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,089 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,317 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Illumina worth $30,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $412.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.67.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $223.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.20 and its 200-day moving average is $278.55. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina



Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

