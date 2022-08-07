FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,566 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of FedEx worth $30,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after buying an additional 207,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $234.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $8,628,768. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.