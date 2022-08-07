Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $27,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.83.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $157.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

