AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 80 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 833.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 156,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock opened at $233.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.03 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.45.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

