Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,385 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,011 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $30,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $217.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.79%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.35.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

