Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $28,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG opened at $253.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

