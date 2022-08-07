Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $28,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $159.78 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,105 shares of company stock worth $1,358,476. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.