Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,679 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Essex Property Trust worth $26,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.82.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $278.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.28 and its 200-day moving average is $306.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

