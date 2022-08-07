Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Ecolab worth $27,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.8% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.42.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.