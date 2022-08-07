Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 18,674 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Eaton worth $32,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,543 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $148.65 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

