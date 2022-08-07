Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $3.04 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.