The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.9 %

CAKE opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CAKE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

