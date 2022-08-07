M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after buying an additional 186,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 893,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,636,000 after purchasing an additional 343,127 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $97.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average is $122.92. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $93.41 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,950 shares of company stock worth $197,991. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

