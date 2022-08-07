AdvisorShares Investments LLC Cuts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $130.32 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.17.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

