M&T Bank Corp Has $8.46 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.46. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

