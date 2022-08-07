AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 19,170 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,170 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,874,033 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $34,171.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 332,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,874,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,830 shares of company stock worth $945,887. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.