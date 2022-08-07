M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $97.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.09.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

