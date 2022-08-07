M&T Bank Corp Sells 64,762 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,762 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 292,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,890,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $131.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.85 and a 200-day moving average of $131.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFR. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

