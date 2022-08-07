Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1,208.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,855 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after buying an additional 455,162 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Atmos Energy by 348.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,832,000 after buying an additional 295,341 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $113.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.