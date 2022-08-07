Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 520.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,636 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 396,291 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 376,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 177,215 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Xcel Energy Price Performance
Shares of XEL opened at $73.80 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87.
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.
Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.
Xcel Energy Company Profile
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.