iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average is $108.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

