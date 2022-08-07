M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 6,439.5% in the 1st quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 62,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after buying an additional 61,175 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Linde by 687.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,649,000 after purchasing an additional 89,237 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,083,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,623,765,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.86.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $301.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.10.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

