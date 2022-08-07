iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $10,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,759,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,291,000 after purchasing an additional 387,746 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 494,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 352,900 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 638.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,414,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,498,000 after purchasing an additional 81,502 shares during the period.

IXN opened at $52.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

