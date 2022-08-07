M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after buying an additional 1,895,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,700 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,519,000 after purchasing an additional 240,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CP opened at $80.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

