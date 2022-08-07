Morgan Stanley Cuts IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target to $573.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $603.00 to $573.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $519.38.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $407.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.91 and a 200-day moving average of $443.03. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $698.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.9% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

