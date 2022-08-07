M&T Bank Corp Has $12.45 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,096,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,917,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,440,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,871 shares of company stock valued at $62,238,873 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.1 %
Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,347.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,215.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,309.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,082.78 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.