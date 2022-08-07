M&T Bank Corp Acquires 104,848 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1,067.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,848 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $76,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after acquiring an additional 394,406 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,273,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $33,390,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after purchasing an additional 272,326 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

