Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $269.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.94. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

