Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,755 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $528,618,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after purchasing an additional 271,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after buying an additional 1,114,456 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average is $127.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,428. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

