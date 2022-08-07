Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 469.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,743,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 893.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $193.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several research firms have commented on AVY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

