Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.22 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.18.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $212.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.63 and a 200 day moving average of $223.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

