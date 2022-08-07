Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 211.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,462 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,343,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,446,000 after acquiring an additional 84,459 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bloom Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 75,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bloom Energy by 890.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bloom Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on BE shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

NYSE:BE opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.