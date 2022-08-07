Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 248.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $637,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 303.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 38,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

