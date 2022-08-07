Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ResMed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,160 shares of company stock worth $6,327,758. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $241.80 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.82 and its 200 day moving average is $226.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.80.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

