Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,461 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,296 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,428,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,535,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Solar by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,906 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 177,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690,424 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,221,000 after buying an additional 167,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average is $73.68.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,772. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

