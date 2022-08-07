Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 12,400 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 174.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth $10,949,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Black Knight by 2.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Black Knight by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 13.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,726,000 after buying an additional 100,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

About Black Knight

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.